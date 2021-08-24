Medford firefighter killed while fighting Lane County wildfire

LANE COUNTY, Ore. – The firefighter who died in the line of duty battling the Gales Fire in Lane County was from Medford.
56-year-old Frumencio Ruiz Carapia died Monday when a tree fell on him while he was working along the eastern edge of the Middle Fork Complex.
According to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation revealed the incident was an accident and not the result of an active tree-cutting operation. “It appears that the involved tree unexpectedly snapped and fell to the ground,” the sheriff’s office explained.
Deputies added, “The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is deeply saddened by this very tragic event. We are thankful for the firefighters and support staff that work so hard to keep our communities safe.”
The Oregon State Fire Marshal said, “The Office of State Fire Marshal is deeply saddened by the loss of firefighter, Frumencio Ruiz Carapia. We send our deepest sympathies to the family, friends, and colleagues of Mr. Ruiz Carapia.”
No further information was provided by investigators.