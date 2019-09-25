Medford firefighter to be honored at National Fallen Firefighters Monument

MEDFORD, Ore. – The name of a Medford firefighter who passed away will be added to the National Fallen Firefighters Monument.
In 2010, the Oak Knoll Fire started in a populated Ashland neighborhood.
Medford Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Mark Burns was one of the many firefighters who responded to the scene.
While coordinating resources battling the fire, Chief Burns inhaled so much smoke it damaged his lungs and airways permanently.
After spending nearly four decades as a local firefighter, Chief Burns was forced to resign because he was no longer physically able to do his job.
Chief Burns died from complications from his respiratory injuries in 2016 and his name was posthumously added to Oregon’s Fallen Firefighters Memorial.
“I had the honor of working with Mark for most of my career in the fire service. He was a great mentor to me. I haven’t worked for a better fire strategist and tactician, ever,” said Medford Fire-Rescue Chief Fish. “The best part for me was that we became very good friends. I miss him.”
Now, his name will appear at the National Fallen Firefighters Monument in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation will add Chief Burns’ name during a ceremony in October. His friends, family and fellow firefighters will be present.