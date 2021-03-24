Medford firefighters respond to outbuilding fire

MEDFORD, Ore. —Emergency responders rushed to the scene of a fire, on the 700 block of West McAndrews Road in Medford.
It happened just after 9 pm on Tuesday. Several engines responded.
It appeared some sort of outbuilding was on fire.
Medford Fire Department, says it thinks individuals created a campfire in an abandoned building.
Crews say they were able to get it out quickly and no surrounding areas were at risk.
