Medford firefighters respond to outbuilding fire

MEDFORD, Ore. —Emergency responders rushed to the scene of a fire, on the 700 block of West McAndrews Road in Medford.

It happened just after 9 pm on Tuesday. Several engines responded.

It appeared some sort of outbuilding was on fire.

Medford Fire Department, says it thinks individuals created a campfire in an abandoned building.

Crews say they were able to get it out quickly and no surrounding areas were at risk.

