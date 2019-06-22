Medford firefighters “save” second man from wedding ring

MEDFORD, Ore. – Once again, Medford firefighters saved a man from his own wedding ring.
This past April, a man who was married for 50 years went to Medford Fire-Rescue to get his wedding ring removed. “He couldn’t remember the last time he had been without the ring,” firefighters explained, “but it was finally getting a bit too tight and causing some discomfort.”
The man’s visit to Medford Fire-Rescue came after six tries elsewhere. Firefighters were able to remove the ring within an hour.
A few months later, a different man asked for help with his tricky wedding ring. Mr. Pryde had some swelling in his ring finger and it became too tight. So, on June 21, he went to Fire Station 6 for assistance. Firefighters were able to remove with the ring while responding to an additional call.
Medford Fire-Rescue said the Prydes have been married for ten years. Ring shopping was reportedly the couple’s next step after their visit to the fire station.