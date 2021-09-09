Medford gains another COVID-19 recovery unit

SALEM, Ore. – To address the need for hospital beds amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Oregon is expanding its network of recovery units to ease demand.
The Oregon Department of Human Services said eight new units across the state will allow healthcare workers more flexibility in responding to COVID-19 outbreaks by housing patients who still need care, but don’t need to be hospitalized.
One of those units is at Avamere at Three Fountains in Medford. There, 30 beds are available along with monoclonal antibody therapy. According to the ODHS, it’s the second recovery unit in Medford, the first being Hearthstone Nursing & Rehabilitation Center where 39 skilled nursing beds are available.
The other units are in Bend, Portland, Tigard, Roseburg, Lake Oswego, Salem, and Eugene.
To request admission, contact [email protected]