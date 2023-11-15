Medford Genesis Apartment nearly complete

MEDFORD, Ore. – A new apartment complex in downtown Medford will be opening soon. The 62 unit project called Genesis is accepting applications this week.

The complex adjacent to Jackson County Health and Human Services and across from Alba Park has been in the works for over a year now. Developers tell us that Genesis is designed for median income earners, and they’re excited to open up the complex to families.

“We are expecting an incredible amount of interest and there has been. Commercial Property Management CPM will be managing the building,” said Laz Ayala from KDA Homes.

Ayala says the project could not have come together without the help of Medford Urban Renewal Agency, Medford Mayor Randy Sparacino and more.

