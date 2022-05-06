Medford, Gold Hill pharmacies burglarized

MEDFORD, Ore. – A pair of Rogue Valley pharmacies were burglarized early Friday morning.

Police said on May 6 at about 4:21 a.m., there was a burglary at West Main Pharmacy in Medford.

The suspects reportedly forced their way into the pharmacy through the front doors and stole approximately $30,000 worth of narcotics.

A witness said they saw the suspects drive away eastbound on West Main Street in what appeared to be a silver Toyota Rav4.

Medford police said the suspects used trash bags to gather the medication, and those bags were later found empty in Talent in the area of Suncrest Road and West Valley View Road.

According to MPD, the suspects were also involved in a similar burglary at the Gold Hill Pharmacy the same morning at approximately 3:58 a.m.

Police aren’t sure if the vehicle captured in surveillance images is a Rav4, so they’re asking for help identifying the exact make and model. They said any tips are appreciated.

If you have further information, call MPD at 541-774-2250 and refer to case number 22-7561.