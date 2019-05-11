Home
Medford golf course to hold grand opening of new golf academy this weekend

MEDFORD, Ore.— Centennial Golf Club in Medford will host the grand opening of a new golf academy this weekend.

Southern Oregon Golf Academy is one of the 19 USGA schools across the country.

The event will feature instructing courses, golf contest, and also competitions amongst different groups.

The event will be held this Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“We actually are here with this facility for at least 5 years so this is something we are looking to grow,” Noah Horstman, director of instruction said. “We actually are looking to grow it in the schools as well — it’s going to be a lot of community involvement.”

If you’re interested in learning more, the academy’s website, www.sogolfacademy.com,  is launching on Saturday.

For more information on the event, call the Centennial Golf Course at (541) 773-4653.

 

 

