Medford holds open houses on transportation projects

MEDFORD, Ore. — You have a chance to weigh in on the transportation projects happening in your neighborhood.
Through January, the City of Medford is hosting informational open houses. The first happened Tuesday evening at North Medford High School.
One of the main concerns people we spoke with was how the city should be dealing with bicycle traffic.
“I would say we’d be much smarter as a community to improve our sidewalks, pedestrian projects, and take care of moms dads families people with strollers rather than taking a precious automobile lane for very limited travel on the bicycle,” said Bill Meyer.
“I’d like to see my tax dollars going to improving the roads, widening roads, sidewalks, but not necessarily more bike lanes,” commented Gary Carlson.
The city is holding an open house for each of Medford’s four wards.
The next open houses are January 17th at the Smullin Center, January 23rd at the Medford Library, and January 24th at the Santo Center.
You can make your comments to the city as well as find information on the meetings at medfordtsp.com.