Medford-Hosts-Finalist-Candidates-for-City-Manager-Position

MEDFORD, Ore. – The City of Medford announced today that it has invited three finalist candidates to in-person interviews on Monday, June 24, through Wednesday, June 25, 2024.

The candidates are:

Aaron K. Cubic, who is currently Grants Pass City Manager,

Robert D. Field, who most recently served as City Manager for San Bernadino, California.

Nathan George, whose experience includes City Manager of Tillamook, Oregon, and Deputy Town Manager for Fishers, Indiana.

Here is the information from the Media Release from the City of Medford:

Following a nationwide search that produced a field of 34 candidates from 16 different states, the City of Medford has invited three finalist candidates to participate in an onsite interview process Monday, June 24 – Wednesday, June 26, 2024. The three-day process will include a community tour, interview sessions with City leadership and staff, and community stakeholders, as well as the Mayor and City Councilors.

The finalists are:

Aaron K. Cubic – Aaron K. Cubic brings over twenty-eight years of local government experience, including nineteen years as a City Manager. He currently serves as the City Manager for Grants Pass, overseeing a $255 million budget and a staff of over 250 employees. Mr. Cubic’s background includes roles such as City Administrator and Airport Manager for Myrtle Creek, Oregon, and he has substantial expertise in strategic planning, budgeting, community relations, and labor relations. His educational credentials include a Bachelor of Science in Communications from Oregon State University and an Associate of Science from Mount Hood Community College.

Robert D. Field – With more than twenty-three years of local government experience and eight years in the private sector, Robert D. Field most recently served as the City Manager for San Bernardino, California. He has held significant positions such as Assistant County Executive Officer for Riverside County’s Economic Development Agency and Director of Facilities Management for Riverside County. Mr. Field is experienced in capital project planning, economic development, community engagement, and complex negotiations. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of California, Riverside, and a Master of Arts in Leadership and Organizational Studies from California Baptist University.

Nathan George – Nathan George has over twenty-three years of local government experience, including roles as City Manager of Tillamook, Oregon, and Deputy Town Manager for Fishers, Indiana. He has a strong background in budget analysis, team building, process improvement, and technology implementation. His educational background includes a Bachelor’s in Sociology from Brigham Young University and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, supplemented by training from the University of Virginia’s Senior Executive Institute.

The selected candidate will fill the position following the announced retirement of Medford’s current City Manager, Brian Sjothun, after his dedicated 20 years of service to the city. Reporting directly to the City Council, Medford’s City Manager serves as the Chief Executive Officer for the City and assumes full responsibility for all activities and operations of the City Government based on policies and priorities established by the Mayor and City Council.

See the original release here:

Medford-Hosts-Finalist-Candidates-for-City-Manager-Position

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.