Medford long-term care facility addresses COVID-19 outbreak

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local long-term care facility issued a statement after a COVID-19 outbreak was reported.
On November 9, Jackson County Public Health said it was investigating nine separate outbreaks at long term care facilities. Included in the list was an outbreak at Avamere Three Fountains where 54 cases and one death were reported. 46 of those cases were residents, according to public health officials.
The morning after the news broke, Avamere Three Fountains issued the following statement:
Avamere at Three Fountains, a skilled nursing community in Jackson County in Medford, Oregon, has confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in their facility.
“Jackson County has been significantly impacted by COVID-19 over the past 30 days with test positivity rates between 9.5-12% in the community. The impact of COVID-19 in any congregate care settings is a reflection of what is happening at the local level,” stated Elizabeth Burns, MD, Chief Medical Officer for the Avamere Family of Companies.
Avamere at Three Fountains reported 54 cases, including eight employees and 46 residents, as well as one death. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of any one of our residents to this virulent enemy. The loss of any resident, no matter what the reason, is nothing short of devastating; our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have been impacted by this virus,” noted Burns.
Avamere at Three Fountains is offering necessary resources and support for families affected and are coordinating with local health officials to mitigate the potential spread of the virus.
“Resident and patient safety has and always will be top priority at Avamere,” Burns continued. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have been ahead of many state and federal guidelines on infection control policies and procedures in addition to aggressive screening testing to identify early and protect our staff and patients prior to any mandates. Our dedicated teams continue to follow all local, state, and federal guidance for best practices in mitigating the impact of COVID-19 in addition to rigorous environmental standards. It’s important to be mindful of our choices as we all play a role in fighting this pandemic together. We appreciate the collaboration with our local medical community and our local public health department during this time.”
These small social gatherings remain the primary factor in COVID-19 reaching long-term care communities. Avamere understands the importance of limiting in-person contact. Staff and leaders are committed to keeping their residents and patients safe and their families well-informed.
To reduce further risks, Avamere at Three Fountains will continue adhering to company measures and state and local mandates, including but not limited to:
- Administering a no visitor policy until further notice
- Following recommendations by local health officials and the CDC, including social distancing and the use of face masks
- Complying with Governor Kate Brown’s order on Nov. 6, 2020
