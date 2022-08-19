Proposed streets where bike lanes could go in downtown Medford.

Medford looking for public input on new bike lanes downtown

Zack Larsen
Posted by Zack Larsen August 18, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. – The City of Medford is proposing a stand alone bike lane in parts of downtown.

The plan includes using one of the three existing lanes on East Main Street and the Route-99 corridor, which includes Riverside Avenue, Central Avenue and Court Street.

The city said it wants to improve walking, biking and rolling access.

Right now, the city is looking for public input on the idea.

They’ll have a virtual open house between now and August, where residents can go on the city’s website to give their input on the project.

According to the city, construction would not likely happen along East Main Street until next year or on Riverside Avenue until 2024 or 2025.

