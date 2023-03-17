Medford looking to settle apartment complex appeal

MEDFORD, Ore.– Medford City Council is looking to resolve the appeal of a housing complex near the Northgate Shopping Center.

The proposed development is nearly 400 units, but Timber Products Company, which owns a factory nearby said the apartments would be too close.

Timber Products also believes the land isn’t zoned for residential housing.

The Medford Planning Department disagrees.

The planning director said the city hopes to resolve the issue at tonight’s meeting.

Planning Director Matt Brinkley said, “it’s really important for us to do something about this housing availability and affordability issue. The City of Medford has been very committed to that. In a variety of ways, we continue to be and we hope to see this project move forward.”

Brinkley said even if the council sides with the developer on the project, Timber Products could appeal that decision.

He said another appeal could take up to 6 months to resolve.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.