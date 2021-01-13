Medford man accused of killing his wife

MEDFORD, Ore. – An elderly man is being accused of shooting and killing his wife before turning the gun on himself.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on the morning of January 11, there was a reported shooting at a home in the 2800 block of Judy Way in Medford.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found 87-year-old Joanne Marcella Wheeler dead from an apparent shotgun wound.
The woman’s husband, 88-year-old James Edward Wheeler, was found in another part of the house with a serious gunshot wound from the same shotgun, police said. He was hospitalized and is expected to survive.
Investigators said they believe James shot Joanne, then shot himself. Deputies added she had been in “very poor health for some time.”
On December 12, James Wheeler was arraigned on a charge of murder in the second degree. He remains in the hospital.
The sheriff’s office provided no further details about the case.