Medford man arrested for allegedly sharing child porn

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local man was arrested for allegedly sharing child pornography online.
The Medford Police Department said in August of 2019, they started an investigation into a local resident who was sharing child porn on the internet. Investigators added they don’t believe any of the children are from the Medford area.
Eventually, detectives traced the images to a computer in the 900 block of Mt. Pitt Street in Medford. A search of the home occurred on November 6.
Police said during the search, they found the suspect, 59-year-old Timothy Jay Hanson, at the home in question along with evidence of child pornography.
Hanson was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on numerous counts of encouraging child sex abuse.