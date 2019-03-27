Medford man arrested for encouraging child sexual abuse

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford man was arrested for sharing images of child sexual abuse online.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in January of 2019, deputies were made aware of an investigation into the sharing of multiple images of child sexual abuse. The suspect in the case was identified as 54-year-old Medford resident Jeffery Andrew Ford.
On March 27, detectives and a SWAT team arrived at Ford’s home in the 300 block of DeBarr Avenue and arrested him for encouraging child sexual abuse.
Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call 541-774-6168.