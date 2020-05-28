Medford man arrested in Siskiyou County on meth charges

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Investigators in Northern California said they caught a suspected meth peddler from Southern Oregon.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said on May 27, a deputy pulled over Medford resident Mandron Coulter for a couple of traffic violations. It turned out Coulter had a suspended license and an extensive criminal record.
The deputy searched the vehicle and found a “large quantity” of methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office said. Three plastic baggies full of meth were also reportedly found in Coulter’s socks.
Coulter, who was on probation for charges in Marion County, was arrested and booked in the Siskiyou County Jail for numerous charges, including possession and transportation of a controlled substance for sale.