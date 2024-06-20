Medford man arrested on sex abuse charges

WHITE CITY, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office detectives are looking for additional victims after a 20-year-old Medford man was arrested on multiple counts of sex abuse of an underage victim.

After a month-long investigation, detectives arrested Bradyen Cyrus Edelman on June 19, in Medford.

He’s charged with one count of first-degree sex abuse and two counts of second-degree sex abuse.

Although Edelman lives in Medford, JCSO says the crime has occurred in White City.

Detectives believe there are additional local victims who have yet to come forward.

If you have information related to this case, contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

