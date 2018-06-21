Medford man charged with attempting to murder ex-girlfriend

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police are releasing details about an alleged attempted murder and standoff in Medford.
In the early morning hours of June 21, Medford police responded to a report of an assault in the 1900 block of Hutchins Circle.
When they got to the location, officers found the assault victim—a 36-year-old woman—inside a neighbor’s home. She told police she woke up in bed to her ex-boyfriend, identified as Ryan Daniel Conner, standing over her. Investigators said Conner strangled the woman, hit her repeatedly with a rubber mallet and used an electrical stun device on her.
According to MPD, the victim was able to fend off the attack and run to the neighbor’s home. Conner ran away after the attack and returned to his apartment in the 1700 block of Crater Lake Avenue.
When officers determined where Connor went, they responded to his apartment complex with a SWAT team and hostage negotiators. Connor reportedly surrendered at about 7:20 a.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
MPD said Connor is cooperating with the investigation, telling officers he planned the attack and had several plans on how to “dispose of the victim’s body.”
Connor was charged with attempted murder, domestic assault, attempted kidnapping, strangulation, burglary and child neglect.