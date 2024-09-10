Medford man dies after boating accident in Winchester Bay

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A Medford man is dead after a boat accident last week.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, around 2 p.m. Thursday, 35-year-old Anthony Knight of Medford was fishing in Winchester Bay with his neighbor 63-year-old James McKeane and his neighbor’s son, 36-year-old Kenneth McKeane.

Due to weather conditions, the anglers decided to return to the dock. While en route, a large wave rolled the boat and knocked all three men into the water without life jackets.

Kenneth McKeane was found and rescued by the Coast Guard helicopter and airlifted to the hospital.

His father James McKeane and Knight were also rescued by the Coast Guard. However, Knight was unconscious at the time and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

