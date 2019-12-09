Medford man dies in crash

ASHLAND, Ore. – A Medford man died in a crash near Ashland over the weekend.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on the night of December 7, a 2010 Toyota Prius driven by 27-year-old Anthony Panter collided with a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by 23-year-old Skyler Miller on Eagle Mill Road, just east of Ashland.
Panter was found dead at the scene.
Miller and one passenger inside the truck were not injured.
Panter’s employer, Standing Stone Brewing Company, said in part, “Our regulars will remember Anthony as a charismatic, enthusiastic and competent bartender. We are pouring one out for you tonight Anthony. We love you.”
The crash remains under investigation.