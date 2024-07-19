Medford man drowns while on vacation near Gold Beach

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – A Medford man is dead after drowning in the Rogue River approximately nine miles east of Gold Beach on July 14. According to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, just after 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a drowning at the Lobster Creek gravel bar area.

Officers with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, involved in a training exercise nearby, were flagged down by witnesses approximately two minutes after a man went under the surface.

They immediately began searching for the man, later identified as 41-year-old Adam Birdsell of Medford and found him submerged in about six feet of water.

Birdsell was pulled into a marine patrol boat where deputies performed CPR until they arrived at the boat ramp. Cal Ore Life Flight personnel continued lifesaving efforts until arrival at a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Birdsell had been on vacation with his family and friends when the incident occurred.

Police say this was the second drowning in ten days at the same location.

