Medford man honored for life-saving CPR

MEDFORD, Ore.– Back in June a woman went into cardiac arrest at Lowe’s in Medford and a random stranger jumped in to help.

Today they met for the first time since the incident.

“He gave me the gift of life back, I can’t repay that,” Cherol Langfield said.

On June 26th at around 8 p.m., Lucus Yearous and Cherol Langfield both happened to be shopping at Lowe’s when Cherol went into cardiac arrest.

Fortunately, Lucus had done extensive C.P.R. training through a program at his high school, and jumped into action.

“All that training I did, I wasn’t going to let it go to waste,” Yearous said.

Lucus, in tandem with paramedics, restored Cherol’s pulse back twenty minutes after, saving her life.

She was able to make a full recovery, thanks in part to Lucus.

Yearous said, “it’s a very blessed moment. I didn’t know she lived until I got a call a week ago from Fire District Five.”

Less than nine percent of people who suffer an out of hospital cardiac arrest survive and are discharged from the hospital, according to the National Institute of Health.

Cherol said if Lucus wasn’t there, she could have suffered much more brain damage.

Langfield said, “I just really thank this area and the fire department, the E.M.T’s, all those people involved. I’m thankful they do such a good job.”

Fire District Five said they’re proud to honor Lucus.

They gave him a certificate for his bravery in helping a stranger.

Yearous said, “I’m thrilled to see Cherol walking and talking like this never happened.”

Lucus wants to encourage everyone to take C.P.R. classes, because you never know when it will come in handy.