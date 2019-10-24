Medford man pleads guilty to marijuana racketeering scheme in Missouri

COLUMBIA, Miss. – A Medford man pleaded guilty to a racketeering scheme in a federal courtroom in Missouri.
According to KMIZ TV in Columbia, Missouri, 42-year-old Byron Trevor Telford was accused of distributing marijuana and collecting money from 2017 to 2018.
At one point, Telford was pulled over by police in Oklahoma and admitted to having about $2.7 million worth of marijuana in his vehicle that he was transporting from Oregon.
Telford could face up to a year in prison and have to pay up to a $9,500 fine.