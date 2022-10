MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford man was sentenced to five years in federal prison for possessing a prohibited weapon.

Police said Hunter Talon Marlow, a convicted felon previously involved in two Medford-area shootings, was found with a pistol attached to a 40-round drum magazine.

After pleading guilty to illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, Marlow was sentenced to 60 months behind bars.