Medford man sentenced to 12 years in prison for armed robbery

Medford, Ore.- A Medford man will spend 12 years in prison for the armed robbery of a Purple Parrot.
Justin Douglas Jones, 42, was sentenced today on charges of armed robbery and felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents, Jones walked into the Purple Parrot in Medford and told an employee, “don’t move, do what I say or I will shoot.” Jones took the employee at gunpoint into a back room and stole $500 in cash.
The robbery was captured on the restaurant’s surveillance system, which helped Medford Police Department identify Jones. Police later arrested him at a campground where they found the gun used in the robbery.
Jones had been convicted on felony charges before for robbery, burglary, illegal possession of a firearm and unauthorized use of a vehicle.