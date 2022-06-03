Medford man sentenced to prison for trafficking drugs

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford man on post-prison supervision was sentenced to federal prison Thursday for eluding law enforcement while in possession of methamphetamine and a firearm.

According to court documents, on December 31st of 2020, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy was on patrol in Medford when he saw a black sedan driving erratically.

The deputy tried to stop the car, but it sped past.

A short time later, the deputy found the vehicle in a ditch with 38-year-old Vincent Russell Jacobo trying to climb out of the back window.

Police arrested Jacobo and found of a gram of heroin, two cell phones, and $1,500 on his person.

When the vehicle was searched, investigators found over 90 grams of methamphetamine, a small quantity of heroin, a loaded pistol, and drug packing material.

On January 28th, 2021, Jacobo was charged with possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, among other charges.

In February 2022, he waived indictment and pleaded guilty.

On June 2, 2022, Jacobo was sentenced to 80 months in federal prison and 5 years of probation after he’s released.