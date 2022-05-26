Medford man sentenced under ‘Armed Career Criminal Act’

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford man will spend 15 years in federal prison under the “Armed Career Criminal Act.”

In March of 2019, police pulled over 46-year-old James Patterson, suspecting him of possible drug activities.

After trying to flee, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office says Patterson was arrested and a loaded pistol fell from his waistband.

As a convicted felon with a long record, Patterson is forbidden from possessing a firearm.

The Department of Justice said he then admitted to holding the gun in recorded jail phone calls and said he would have shot the officer if he had the chance because he knew he was facing a long sentence.