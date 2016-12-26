Medford man stabbed

Medford, Ore., — Medford Police are investigating a stabbing that happened earlier today.
Police say around eleven a.m. they responded to a fight in the parking lot of Subway on Crater Lake Avenue.
Once on scene they found an adult man in his thirties with non life threatening stab wounds.
He was transported to a near by hospital.
“After the investigation we found out the two males were in a dispute over a drug debt, and they got into a physical fight.” said Sgt. Jason Antley.
The other man, Thomas Smylie was taken into custody and charged with assault.
Police say this is still an ongoing investigation, we’ll have more details for you as it becomes available.