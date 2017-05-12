Medford, Ore. – A man who pleaded guilty to threatening former President Obama has been sentenced to over five years in federal prison.
62-year-old Medford resident John Martin Roos was arrested in April 2016 after posting racially inflammatory Twitter posts in which he threatened to kill the former President.
He also threatened the lives of FBI agents on a Facebook post that said in part, “We will snipe them with hunting rifles everywhere.”
A search of Roos’ Medford apartment revealed multiple firearms and pipe bombs.
The U.S. Department of Justice said Roos was motivated to threaten FBI agents in the wake of the fatal shooting of Lavoy Finnicum during the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge occupation.
On May 12, 2017, Roos was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison on charges of possessing an unregistered explosive device and posting internet threats to the then-President and FBI agents.
The DOJ said Roos will be supervised for three years following his eventual release.