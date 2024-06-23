Medford mansion on sale for $9.98M

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Southern Oregon real estate listing is drawing lots of attention even from Forbes. That’s because it’s listed for almost $10 million.

For a cool $9.98 million bucks, the property called Casa de la Nueva Vida can be yours. It is located in East Medford off Ariel heights, Dr. Nisha Jackson, the founder and owner of OnePeak Medical, built the home in 2020 planning on it being her forever home. But she says business commitments are taking her and her family away from the Rogue Valley now.

The house covers just over 8,000 square feet with four bedrooms and six bathrooms. But that’s not even including the guest house.

The property also has an outdoor pool with a cabana lounge overlooking amazing views of the Rogue Valley. Plus there’s a greenhouse, a wine cellar, a second kitchen, a gym, a sauna, a putting green, and art studio.

Just about everything else that you could possibly think up the home is listed with Forbes Global properties.

