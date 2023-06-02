Medford officer-involved shooting justified, D.A. says

MEDFORD, Ore. – A grand jury says the police shooting of a suspected burglar in Medford last weekend was justified.

The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office identified the man shot on Angelcrest Drive in the east Medford hills as 40-year-old Lucas Cleveland Atkins.

An eyewitness saw Atkins break into a neighbor’s home with a rifle, which the investigation revealed was loaded, according to the D.A.’s office.

The witness said Atkins refused multiple commands from police to put down the rifle and an officer fired when Atkins started walking toward another house.

The grand jury also reviewed body camera footage before ruling the shooting as justified.

Atkins was arraigned for burglary and aggravated harassment this week and is still under guard at the hospital.

