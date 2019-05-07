Medford officially becomes a ‘bee city’

MEDFORD, Ore. — An idea that’s been buzzing around is now a reality.
Medford is officially a bee city.
It was voted on unanimously by city councilors over the weekend.
Bee cities are committed to raising awareness and improving habitats for bees and other pollinators like butterflies and beetles.
Right now, there are 80 bee cities around the country including Ashland, Phoenix, Talent, and Gold Hill.
“There are fewer bees than ever before,” said Rich Rosenthal, Director of Medford Parks and Recreation. “And for the average person, it may not be a big deal, but there will be foods you won’t be able to eat or find or you’ll have to pay a whole lot more for them and it won’t be too far off when that happens.”
Rosenthal says 1 out of every 3 foods that we eat rely on pollinators like bees.
It’s one of the reasons he says they want to help spread awareness about bees and other pollinators in hopes of reversing this troubling trend.
