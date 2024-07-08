Medford Parks and Rec closes Prescott Park with red flag warnings in effect

MEDFORD, Ore. – Due to the red flag warnings in the area, Prescott Park in Medford is closed to the public.

Medford Parks and Recreation closed Roxy Ann road about a mile from the park this past Friday.

The delicate oak-savannah terrain area is made up mostly of dry grass and trees, prime fuel for fires this time or year.

Medford Parks and Rec says it’s standard practice to close the park in extreme fire danger, citing the many homes in the area.

“We’re doing everything we can to protect not only the park, but there are a lot of homes adjacent to the park,” says Rich Rosenthal, Director for Medford Parks, Recreation & Facilities.

It makes sense for us to keep the park closure in place until this heat wave ends and it’s gonna be a few days and we apologize for the inconvenience.

The current red flag warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday, however excessive heat warnings remain in effect through Tuesday.

