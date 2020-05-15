Medford playgrounds, sports courts still closed

MEDFORD, Ore. — Although Jackson County is reopening Friday, that doesn’t include parts of Medford parks like playgrounds, sport courts and fields, splash pads, and more.
Medford Parks and Recreation says places where more than 25 people can congregate at a time, the department is being advised to keep closed.
However, the department is working on a policy to accept rentals for fields at U.S. Cellular Park, which is a question it’s been asked frequently.
“The fields are currently closed for that activity until we can develop guidelines on how to monitor physical distancing and also how to maintain them and sanitize those areas,” said Rich Rosenthal, director of Medford Parks and Rec.
In the coming weeks, Rosenthal says they could reopen certain recreational areas and activities.
An example, he says, could be the adult slow pitch soft ball league because of the built-in physical distancing that’s part of that activity.
He says it’s no easy task to create guidelines that follow the state’s orders, but they’re eager to make it happen and to do it safely.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.