Medford Police adding patrols for Cinco de Mayo

Medford, Ore. — Local law enforcement agencies are beefing up patrols for Cinco de Mayo celebrations.
Lieutenant Justin Ivens with Medford Police says staffing is already sufficient for the weekend, but they have added two patrol officers tonight to be on the lookout for impaired drivers.
And while police are working to crack down on drunk driving, a local bar is also doing it’s part.
Jared Davidson with Howiee’s on Front Street says it’s all staff on deck.
“We add additional security and all additional bartenders that we have making sure that everybody gets served and stays safe,” Davidson said.
Davidson says the number of customers they get usually depends on the weather, but they are prepared for any situation.