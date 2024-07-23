Medford police and school district address SRO’s reassignment

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford School District in collaboration with the Medford Police Department are addressing some rumors they say have been circulating recently on Facebook.

According to a joint statement released Tuesday, MPD Chief Ivens and MSD Superintendent Bret Champion say concerns in regards to Officer Josh Doney’s recent transfer from the School Resource Officer (SRO) position at South Medford High School back to the patrol division, have been circulating online.

More specifically the organizations say, “the rumors that Officer Doney was transferred from SRO back to patrol because he voiced safety concerns that the district and the police department did not want to address are not true.”

Safety is a top priority for both MSD and Medford police, making all decisions based on the security of students, staff, and the local community. Through the collaboration between the two organizations, Medford has the longest standing SRO program in the state as well as a recent expansion to include several school marshals rotating through at the elementary schools.

They also say that it is a common procedure for officers to be transferred to other areas within the department and that Officer Doney’s reassignment was not disciplinary.