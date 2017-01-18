Medford police arrest four suspected car thieves in one day

Medford, Ore.- Medford Police Department arrested four suspected car thieves in one day, according to the department’s Facebook page.
Medford has seen a spike in the number of stolen vehicles around town. Tuesday, police arrested four suspected thieves and recovered four vehicles.
The suspects have been named as Emmett Calhoun, 31; Steven A. Martin, 28; Robert Simpson, 21, who was already in custody on suspicions of stealing a different car; and Christina Cushman, 38. Police say the suspects and the suspected crimes are not related to each other.
Police say one of the reasons for the increase in cases is drivers giving thieves opportunity by leaving their vehicles unlocked with the keys inside. They’re asking all drivers to take precautions.