Home
Medford police arrest four suspected car thieves in one day

Medford police arrest four suspected car thieves in one day

Crime Local News Top Stories , , , ,
Medford, Ore.- Medford Police Department arrested four suspected car thieves in one day, according to the department’s Facebook page.
Medford has seen a spike in the number of stolen vehicles around town. Tuesday, police arrested four suspected thieves and recovered four vehicles.
The suspects have been named as Emmett Calhoun, 31; Steven A. Martin, 28; Robert Simpson, 21, who was already in custody on suspicions of stealing a different car; and Christina Cushman, 38. Police say the suspects and the suspected crimes are not related to each other.
Police say one of the reasons for the increase in cases is drivers giving thieves opportunity by leaving their vehicles unlocked with the keys inside. They’re asking all drivers to take precautions.

 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics