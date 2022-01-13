Medford police arrest suspect accused of shooting their significant other

MEDFORD, Ore. – A suspect was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that happened late last year.

On November 4, 2021, there was a reported shooting in the 2200 block of Smokethorn Way in Medford.

When officers arrived at the scene, one victim was found “beyond help.” They later died from their injuries.

According to MPD, the shooter said they shot their significant other during a dispute.

Investigators remained tight-lipped about the investigation until this month when a grand jury met to consider charges against the alleged shooter.

On January 12, the jury decided there was enough evidence to charge Natalie Rogers in connection with the death of the victim, Barton Joseph “Leif” Gonzalez.

The next day, Medford police went back to the house on Smokethorn Way and arrested Rogers for second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter.

Due to the ongoing criminal proceedings, no further information will be released at this time.