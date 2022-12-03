Medford Police asking city council for $300k for license plate scanners

MEDFORD, Ore.– Medford Police are planning to ask the city council for over $300k to outfit all their patrol cars with license plate scanners.

Chief Justin Ivens says nine of the agencies 35 patrol cars currently have license plate scanners.

He said the upgrade will use the same technology MPD uses for their in-car video system.

Chief Ivens said, “this new contract, basically what it will do is upfit all 35 of our patrol vehicles.”

Ivens said the upgrade is the most inexpensive way for MPD to access the new technology.

The city council will vote on MPD’s proposal at its upcoming meeting on the 15th.