Medford Police: bookkeeper charged with stealing over $500k

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local bookkeeper is charged with stealing money from both her employer and a family member.
Anne Knifong was arrested on April 4, 2018, and charged with money laundering, computer crimes, identity theft and other charges.
Medford police say Knifong stole more than $500,000 dollars from California Oregon Broadcasting Incorporated. That’s the parent company for KOBI-TV NBC5.
Knifong also allegedly stole from a family member in an assisted living facility.
President and owner Patsy Smullin said in a statement that the company turned the matter over to police when it learned Knifong may have taken funds that didn’t belong to her. Smullin declined further comment.