Medford Police close off streets downtown; responding to suicidal man

MEDFORD, ORE. — Medford Police are currently on scene of an on-going situation at Hawthorne Park involving a suicidal man at Hawthorne Park.
Police have shut down a portion of Riverside Avenue as well as Main and 6th Streets. The bike path is also closed in the area. People are advised to avoid the area.
Medford Police told NBC5 News that is started early this morning as a reported domestic call. Crisis negotiators and members from Jackson County Mental Health are on scene.
Stay with NBC5 News for updates on this story.
