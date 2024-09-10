Medford Police cracking down on school zone speeders this week

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford Police Department is currently conducting a week-long Targeted School Zone Speed Enforcement Operation aimed at improving safety for students as they return to school. Motorists are reminded to exercise caution and adhere to the 20 miles per hour speed limit in designated school zones.

Monday, officers focused their efforts on Kids Unlimited and Logos school zones. Throughout the week, enforcement will target various schools across the city, with a multi-school focus on the final day.

Lieutenant Geoff Kirkpatrick of the Medford Police Department wants people to know, “if we don’t write a single ticket throughout this entire week in 16 overtime shifts. That’s okay. That means people are obeying the law and that they’re being safe. That’s what we want. Go the speed limit. Don’t go over the speed limit. If you go over the speed limit you are subject to getting stopped by the police.”

Here is a list of schools and days Medford police will focus on:

September 9: Kids Unlimited and Logos

September 10: Hedrick, Kennedy, and Lone Pine

September 11: Oakdale Middle School and McLoughlin

September 12: South Medford High School (SMHS) and North Medford High School (NMHS)

September 13: NMHS, Hedrick, Kennedy, Lone Pine, SMHS, Oakdale Middle School, and McLoughlin Middle School

Medford Police emphasize the importance of obeying the 20 miles per hour speed limit, which is in effect on school days from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., when children are present, or when flashing lights are activated.

“Stay alert, drive safely, and let’s keep our kids safe!” the department reminds drivers.

