Medford Police Department investigating shooting at memory care facility

MEDFORD, Ore. – An investigation is underway after a shooting at Kinsington Oak Grove Memory Care Community Thursday evening.

Not too many details were provided at the scene, but authorities say a prior argument led to the shooting which occurred in the facility’s parking lot.

Officials say video surveillance from nearby businesses and Oak Grove Elementary School is being used to find the suspect or suspects.

The Medford Police Department believes it has enough information from those cameras to determine the suspect’s vehicle and license plate.

