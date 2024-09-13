Medford Police Department investigating shooting in parking lot at memory care facility

MEDFORD, Ore. – Two men are in jail and police are looking for two others after a shooting at Kinsington Oak Grove Memory Care Community on Oak Grove Road Thursday afternoon.

According to the Medford Police Department, the incident began just after 4 p.m. when the passenger in a black 4-door Lexus in the Dutch Bros parking lot revealed a handgun to two men, who were standing outside. Those two men then crossed into the parking lot of Kinsington Oak Grove and proceeded to get into a red SUV.

The individuals in the black Lexus followed them into the memory care parking lot where police say the passenger fired multiple rounds at the two men in the SUV. According to witness statements, both vehicles then drove off in opposite directions.

Through surveillance video, MPD says it was able to get descriptions of the Lexus to other law enforcement agencies. A short time later a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy reported the Lexus on Highway 238 in Jacksonville. The suspects, later identified as Daniel A. Godoy and Darian R. Bradd, were arrested and face several criminal charges.

Police believe no one was injured as a result of the shooting, but officers are currently asking for the community’s help identifying the other men involved to confirm they were not injured.

Anyone who has more information or knows who was involved is asked to contact Detective Ford with MPD at 541-840-1202.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.