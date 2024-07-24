Medford Police Department looking for burglary suspect

MEDFORD, Ore. – Officers with the Medford Police Department are looking for a burglary suspect after briefly shutting down a west Medford neighborhood earlier this week.

MPD says a homeowner on Ross Court saw a man inside their home on video surveillance Monday afternoon.

After surrounding the home and blocking off traffic, officers tried to establish contact with the suspect. Police later discovered the man wasn’t there and had already left.

MPD says the suspect, who is not being identified at this time, has a warrant out for his arrest on unrelated charges.

