Medford Police Dept. holds 2024 Latino Citizen’s Academy

MEDFORD, Ore.- The Medford Police Department holds its 2024 Latino Citizen’s Academy to provide vital information to Spanish-speaking residents.

MPD’s Cultural Outreach Coordinator Lilia Caballero says the Latino Citizen’s Academy was started by MPD in 2016.

The program runs every Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. until August 21st.

In the past, three sessions were held for the academy on requested topics like traffic stops, building permits, domestic violence, municipal court, scams, and more.

But after a community survey, this year’s academy has an additional session and a potluck!

“It’s their community, it’s their police department. We’re here to serve them and just, kind of, get a connection that we otherwise wouldn’t have if we didn’t host this in Spanish,” MPD Lieutenant Rebecca Pietila said.

Caballero says this academy not only welcomes Medford residents, but also residents from throughout the county to come and learn.

