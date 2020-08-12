Home
Medford Police Dept. shares insights about vehicle break-ins

Medford Police Dept. shares insights about vehicle break-ins

MEDFORD, Ore.- Medford Police says crime may be down this summer.

But vehicle break-ins are still a common occurrence in the Rogue Valley.

According to MPD, less than 25% of car break-in suspects are even arrested.

It says with today’s home security technology… It receives a lot of help when identifying suspects.

But vehicle theft still happens.

It says sometimes the best way to prevent car break-ins is to pay close attention.

“Granted, not a lot of people are going to be up at three or four in the morning… but if you are because you hear a noise, you get a drink or have to go to the bathroom, take a look outside. And if you see anybody around, please give us a call,” says Lt. Mike Budreau.

MPD says there are things you can do to prevent this.

Locking your car and parking your car in a garage, if you have one, is a great idea.

