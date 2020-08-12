Medford Police Dept. shares insights about vehicle break-ins

MEDFORD, Ore.- Medford Police says crime may be down this summer.
But vehicle break-ins are still a common occurrence in the Rogue Valley.
According to MPD, less than 25% of car break-in suspects are even arrested.
It says with today’s home security technology… It receives a lot of help when identifying suspects.
But vehicle theft still happens.
It says sometimes the best way to prevent car break-ins is to pay close attention.
“Granted, not a lot of people are going to be up at three or four in the morning… but if you are because you hear a noise, you get a drink or have to go to the bathroom, take a look outside. And if you see anybody around, please give us a call,” says Lt. Mike Budreau.
MPD says there are things you can do to prevent this.
Locking your car and parking your car in a garage, if you have one, is a great idea.
