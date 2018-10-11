Medford Police expanding red light and speed enforcement program

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Medford Police Department is expanding its photo red light and speed enforcement program.
The agency is adding cameras at two more intersections to watch and monitor speeding and red light violations.
That brings the total to 4 city intersections with cameras: East Barnett Road and East Stewart Avenue, Biddle Road and East McAndrews Road, North Central Avenue and East 4th Street, and South Riverside Avenue and East 8th Street
Medford Police say at intersections that already have cameras, there are less drivers running red lights and less crashes.
They hope to see similar results at these intersections.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.