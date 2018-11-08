Medford police find a “high-rise homeless camp”

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police are releasing the results of their latest sweep of the Bear Creek Greenway and they’ve come across a rather unique find.
The nearly 18-mile bike and walking path extends from Ashland to Central Point and has long been a haven for transient activity. The illegal camping sites often accompany a substantial amount of trash.
On November 8, the Medford Police Department said they partnered with other agencies to clean up the greenway overnight.
30 citations were issued in the sweep and two people were arrested for probation violations and two others had warrants. A registered sex offender was also arrested.
As usual, officers found a large amount of trash associated with the illegal transient camps. However, they also discovered what they call their “first high-rise homeless camp.”
“When we took it down, it did have very nice views,” MPD wrote, “the leaves this year are pretty stunning.”
MPD said ACCESS, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson County Parole and Probation assisted with the health and safety operation on the greenway. They’ll spend the rest of the day cleaning up “the massive mess.”
“Just another day at the office,” MPD said.